Arkham Intel Exchange goes after Do Kwon crypto wallets with first bounty

<p>The controversial Arkham Intel Exchange approved its first ever bounty hunt on Monday, after two crypto sleuths found evidence of crypto wallets belonging to Do Kwon.</p>
<p>The platform had posted a bounty requesting more information on the former Terraform Labs CEO and now <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235448/do-kwon-found-guilty-in-montenegro-fake-passport-case">international fugitive</a>. An anonymous blockchain sleuth and a pseudonymous one who goes by ErgoBTC won a payout of 9,519.26 ARKHM, worth about $4,950, for successfully completing the bounty and gaining approval from the platform. </p>
<p>Terraform Labs saw its stablecoin TerraUSD and cryptocurrency Luna <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/146444/terra-luna-and-ust-how-we-got-here">collapse</a> in May of 2022 in one of the largest collapses ever in the industry. The Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/212695/sec-charges-terraform-and-do-kwon-post-terra-collapse">charged</a> Do Kwon with securities violations for allegedly selling unregistered transactions of crypto asset securities, failing to provide full and truthful disclosures and repeating misleading information to investors.</p>
<h2>Arkham Intel Exchange</h2>
<p>Launched on July 10, Arkham Intel Exchange <a href="https://www.arkhamintelligence.com/announcements/arkham-intel-exchange">incentivizes</a> users to find on-chain data via a bounty system. Anyone can seek information by posting a bounty, though the submissions must be approved by the platform.</p>
<p>If successful, bounty hunters earn the reward, and whoever posted the bounty keeps the information for 90 days before it's disseminated to the Arkham community. </p>
<p>The platform has stoked <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238929/arkham-ceo-faces-pushback-over-new-platform-as-debate-over-anonymity-rages">controversy</a> in the crypto community, with some critics arguing that the platform could be used to dox innocent people.</p>