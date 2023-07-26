<p><i>Episode 70</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro, and cLabs CTO Marek Olszewski.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">Youtube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK4649461522" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>This episode of The Scoop was recorded with Marek Olszewski, Chief Technology officer for cLabs — the core development team behind the Celo platform — live from the Ethereum Community Conference in Paris.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Olszewski unpacks cLabs recent <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239838/a16z-backed-clabs-submits-plan-for-celo-to-transition-into-ethereum-layer-2">proposal</a> to transition Celo to an Eth Layer 2, and explains why he thinks one day "hundreds if not thousands of chains will all be rolling up to Ethereum."</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>