<p>Stablecoin issuer Tether said it had a net profit of $850 million in the second quarter, less than the $1.5 billion it reported in the previous period, according to its <a href="https://tether.to/en/tether-excess-reserves-increase-by-850m-to-reach-3-3b-as-leading-stablecoin-reveals-72-5b-overall-exposure-in-us-t-bills-and-unveils-energy-related-investments/">latest attestation report.</a></p>
<p>The Q2 profit brings Tether's excess reserves to around $3.3 billion. "As a reminder, excess reserves are the company's own profits — not distributed to shareholders and which the company has decided to keep on top of the 100% reserves that Tether maintains to back all the outstanding tokens," Tether said Monday.</p>
<p>Tether's consolidated total assets amounted to at least around $86.5 billion as of June 30, while its consolidated total liabilities amounted to $83 billion, per the latest report, reflecting excess reserves of over $3 billion — a new all-time high. The excess reserves exceed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230241/tether-attestation-report-q1-2023">Tether's Q1 numbers</a> of $2.44 billion.</p>
<h2>USDT total supply</h2>
<p>Tether's USDT is the largest stablecoin in the market, with a supply of over 84 billion tokens, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/decentralized-finance/stablecoins/total-stablecoin-supply/embed" title="Total Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p><em>This is a breaking story and will be updated.</em></p>