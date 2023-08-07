Hong Kong regulator warns ‘improper practices’ by crypto exchanges can be ‘criminal’

<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hong Kong securities regulator warned today that it had spotted some unlicensed cryptocurrency exchanges engaging in “improper practices,” and that conducting unlicensed activities is a “criminal offence” in the city.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Securities and Futures Commission said in a </span><a href="https://apps.sfc.hk/edistributionWeb/gateway/EN/news-and-announcements/news/doc?refNo=23PR87"><span style="font-weight: 400">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> that some unlicensed crypto trading platforms claim to have submitted license applications to the SFC “when in fact they have not done so.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“It is an offence for any person to make a fraudulent or reckless misrepresentation for the purpose of inducing another person to trade in virtual assets,” the SFC said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The regulator also warned that license applicants who violate relevant regulations during a transitional period may not be granted a license.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“It has come to the attention of the SFC that, anticipating the transitional arrangements, some unlicensed VATPs set up new entities to provide virtual asset services in Hong Kong,” the regulator said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“For example, they may, under new or existing entities, launch certain virtual assets for trading by retail clients, trading services in virtual asset derivatives, or arrangements involving virtual assets such as virtual asset ‘deposits,’ ‘savings” or ‘earnings’ which are not allowed under the new regime,” it added.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Hong Kong’s new licensing regime</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Unlike its neighboring Chinese mainland’s broader crackdown on cryptocurrencies, Hong Kong has rolled out the welcome mat for crypto firms this year — even going so far </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228743/hong-kong-crypto-bank-accounts"><span style="font-weight: 400">as encouraging banks to work with them</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In October, Hong Kong authorities released a series of </span><a href="https://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202210/31/P2022103000454.htm?fontSize=1"><span style="font-weight: 400">policy statements</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> about cryptocurrencies with the goal of strengthening its position as a global financial center. In December, Hong Kong’s Legislative Council </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/193209/hong-kong-amendment-vasp-licensing-regime"><span style="font-weight: 400">passed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> an amendment introducing a full licensing regime for virtual asset service providers.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Just last week, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242897/hashkey-obtains-first-license-in-hong-kong-to-offer-crypto-retail-trading"><span style="font-weight: 400">HashKey</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> and </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242959/hong-kong-osl-bitcoin-ethereum-license"><span style="font-weight: 400">OSL</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> became the first two exchanges to obtain licenses to offer retail trading under Hong Kong’s new licensing regime that kicked off on June 1.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>