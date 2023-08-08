Chainlink price feeds go live on Coinbase's Base L2 network

<p>Chainlink’s price feeds have been integrated with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243379/bridged-assets-to-coinbases-layer-2-top-100-million">Coinbase's Base</a> Layer 2 network. The update gives Base <span style="font-weight: 400;">developers access to industry-standard Chainlink data feeds.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The integration of Chainlink with Base will support DeFi applications and allow the Coinbase-incubated Layer 2 network to link with external DeFi apps like lending protocols and futures markets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase Head of Protocols Jesse Pollak said the addition of Chainlink price feeds will allow developers "to port existing applications over to Base."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Chainlink Price Feeds are one of the leading price data solutions for developers when it comes to security, reliability, and usability,” Pollak added.</span></p>\r\n<h2>What is Chainlink?</h2>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/240714/chainlink-ceo-wants-to-bring-trillions-of-dollars-into-crypto-from-banks">Chainlink's</a> oracle infrastructure sources price feeds from volume-weighted data derived from a wide range of both decentralized and centralized exchanges.</p>\r\n<p>“The integration of Chainlink Price Feeds will empower Base developers to create next-generation use cases and existing DeFi protocols to seamlessly onboard onto Base’s layer-2 blockchain,” chief business officer at Chainlink Labs Johann Eid said.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242042/activity-on-coinbases-layer-2-network-surges-amid-memecoin-frenzy">Base’s</a> mainnet went live for developers on July 13, and is scheduled to open for the public this Wednesday, August 9. The Ethereum-based layer-2 network was developed by Coinbase using OP Stack, a modular, open-source framework developed by the team behind <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241893/optimism-arbitrum-transactions-worldcoin">Optimism</a>. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>