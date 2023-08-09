Bitstamp to halt trading in Polygon, Solana and other tokens in the US

<p>Bitstamp, the longest-running crypto exchange, is set to halt trading of seven tokens in the United States that were all recently called unregistered securities by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.</p>\r\n<p>The tokens are Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), Near Protocol (NEAR), Axie Infinity (AXS), Chiliz (CHZ), Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND). Bitstamp <a href="https://blog.bitstamp.net/post/important-update-halt-of-axs-chz-ex-ny-mana-matic-near-sand-and-sol/">said</a> Tuesday that the trading of these tokens will halt on Aug. 29, but users will still be able to hold these assets and withdraw them at any time.</p>\r\n<p>While the exchange did not specify the reason for delisting the tokens, the fact that the tokens have been called unregistered securities by the SEC in lawsuits against various firms, including other top exchanges like Coinbase and Binance, casts a shadow over the trading of the assets.</p>\r\n<p>"At Bitstamp, we have a comprehensive framework in place to continuously evaluate the cryptocurrencies we provide, taking into account the dynamic regulatory environment," the exchange said.</p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Bitstamp counts as one of several trading platforms which have recently halted trading tokens in the U.S. Others include Revolut, </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234404/etoro-delists-algo-dash-mana-matic-on-us-platform" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">eToro</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> and </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233961/robinhood-ends-support-for-solana-polygon-cardano-amid-sec-exchange-crackdown" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Robinhood</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Revolut's case, the company has said it will </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243200/revolut-shut-down-crypto-business-us" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">fully close</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> its U.S.-based crypto platform in October, citing regulatory uncertainty.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>