DeFi yield aggregator Zunami Protocol suffers $2.1 million loss in exploit

<p><span style="font-weight: 400">DeFi yield aggregator Zunami Protocol has been hit with an exploit that may have led to losses of over $2.1 million, according to security firm PeckShield.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">PeckShield </span><a href="https://twitter.com/peckshield/status/1690877589005778945"><span style="font-weight: 400">tweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> on Monday morning in Asia that it had detected an ongoing attack involving two key transactions. </span><span style="font-weight: 400">PeckShield </span><a href="https://twitter.com/PeckShieldAlert/status/1690878225499705344"><span style="font-weight: 400">added</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> that the stolen funds had been washed via mixing service Tornado Cash.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“It appears that zStables have encountered an attack,” Zunami </span><a href="https://twitter.com/ZunamiProtocol/status/1690863406079696896"><span style="font-weight: 400">tweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> following PeckShield’s </span><a href="https://twitter.com/peckshield/status/1690857760412610560"><span style="font-weight: 400">warning</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400">, adding that the collateral remained secure and the team has started to investigate.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“Please do not buy zETH and UZD at the moment. [Their] emission has been attacked,” Zunami said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Zunami did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Price manipulation attack</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">PeckShield said in its tweet that the hack was a price manipulation issue, which could be “exploited by donation to incorrectly calculate the price as shown in the following figures.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Xian Yu, founder of blockchain security firm SlowMist, </span><a href="https://twitter.com/evilcos/status/1690894655150555136"><span style="font-weight: 400">tweeted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> today that their firm had identified the vulnerability two months ago. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“This project fell victim to price manipulation attacks, resulting in a loss of over $2.1 million. The key point is, our system detected this risk two months ago, and we informed them privately in advance,” said Yu, also known as Cos. “Unfortunately, that communication was an unpleasant experience... In hindsight, it appears that this could have been avoided.”</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>