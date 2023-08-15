Web3 equity trading firm Dinari raises $7.5 million in seed funding

<p>Web3 corporate equity trading firm Dinari secured $7.5 million in seed funding. </p>\r\n<p>Investors in the round included Third Kind Venture Capital, 500 Global, former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, Sancus Ventures, Version One VC and SPEILLLP, a member of the Susquehanna International Group of companies, according to a statement.</p>\r\n<p>In addition to announcing the seed financing, Dinari also said it's launching a trading platform called dShare that will match tokens with underlying securities 1:1 to allow users to gain exposure to publicly funded corporate equity.</p>\r\n<p>The service will not available in the U.S.</p>\r\n<h2>Corporate equity markets</h2>\r\n<p>"With the ex-US launch of our dShare Platform, we are leveraging blockchain to democratize access to corporate equity markets in a transparent, fully asset-backed manner,” said Chas Rampenthal, co-founder and Chief Legal Officer of Dinari.</p>\r\n<p>"Furthermore, we are working with regulators from all around the world to ensure that our offering complies with rigorous regulatory compliance requirements.”</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>