Former FTX exec Salame to plead the fifth about campaign finance schemes

<p>Former FTX executive Ryan Salame plans not to testify at Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial regarding <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244858/prosecutors-allege-bankman-fried-used-customer-funds-for-100-million-in-political-contributions">alleged illegal campaign donation schemes</a>.</p>
<p>An Aug. 14 motion <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.590940/gov.uscourts.nysd.590940.204.0.pdf">filed</a> by U.S. federal prosecutors says Salame will be unavailable to testify as a witness.</p>
<p>"Salame is unavailable as a witness," the filing states, adding in a footnote: "Salame's attorney has represented that if subpoenaed, Salame would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination."</p>
<p>Court papers and Federal Elections Commission data <a href="https://jp.reuters.com/article/usa-bankmanfried/update-5-bankman-fried-used-100-mln-in-stolen-ftx-funds-for-political-donations-us-says-idINL6N39V0EO">indicate</a> that both Nishad Singh and Salame may have been involved in fraud and campaign finance violations in February. Salame reportedly gave more than $24 million to Republican candidates and causes last election cycle but was not charged with a crime. He is currently in talks with federal prosecutors to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243791/former-ftx-exec-salame-holds-talks-with-prosecutors-over-plea-bloomberg-news">plead guilty</a> to charges.</p>
<p>According to prosecutors, Salame told a family member in November 2021 that Bankman-Fried wanted to "weed out" anti-crypto lawmakers through political donations that Salame himself would help to distribute.</p>
<p><em>This article has been updated with additional information for clarification.</em></p>