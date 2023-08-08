<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ryan Salame, a former <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238989/former-ftx-exec-probed-over-possible-campaign-finance-violations-wsj">senior executive</a> at the failed crypto exchange FTX, could plead guilty as early as next month to criminal charges including campaign finance law violations, according to Bloomberg News. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Salame is currently in talks with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to those charges, Bloomberg <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-08-08/ex-ftx-executive-salame-talking-to-prosecutors-about-plea-deal"><span class="s2">reported</span></a> on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the case. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Salame has so far not been charged in the FTX case involving his former colleague FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. A handful of his former colleagues, including Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang, have pled <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/197573/ellison-and-wang-guilty-pleas-unsealed-as-bankman-fried-granted-bail"><span class="s2">guilty</span></a> to several charges. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Planes, probes and possible plea</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Authorities identified a private jet Salame bought while working at FTX, which could be forfeited as part of the plea deal with the government, Bloomberg reported. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Salame was probed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238989/former-ftx-exec-probed-over-possible-campaign-finance-violations-wsj"><span class="s2">last month</span></a> over possible campaign finance violations, according to the Wall Street Journal. At the time, federal prosecutors were investigating Salame’s involvement in Michelle Bond’s 2022 New York congressional race. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Salame’s home was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228697/fbi-raids-home-of-former-ftx-exec-ryan-salame-new-york-times"><span class="s2">raided</span></a> in April by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the New York Times, though the nature of that search was unknown. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>