Stellar invests in MoneyGram, gets seat on board

<p>The Stellar Development Foundation, the organization building out the Stellar network, said Tuesday that it made a strategic investment in money transfer firm MoneyGram. </p>
<p>The move follows a commercial partnership the two entities <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/119709/moneygram-looks-to-stellar-and-usdc-to-enable-local-currency-payouts">forged</a> two years ago, where MoneyGram partnered with SDF to facilitate crypto payments and to launch a cash-to-crypto <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/151358/moneygram-is-launching-a-crypto-to-cash-service-on-the-stellar-blockchain">service</a>.</p>
<p>"During the recent go-private transaction with Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP), SDF became a minority investor in MGI," SDF CEO and Executive Director Denelle Dixon said in a <a href="https://www.stellar.org/blog/sdfs-investment-in-moneygram-international">statement</a>. "The investment was made out of SDF's own cash treasury, the assets set aside to support the operations of the SDF, rather than the Enterprise Fund, a fund to invest in startups and earlier-stage companies. It is the first investment of its kind made from SDF's treasury."</p>
<h2>Board of Directors</h2>
<p>Dixon added that the investment gave SDF a seat on MoneyGram's Board of Directors and would help bolster MoneyGram's digital business expansion by "exploring blockchain technology." </p>
<p>The foundation did not respond to a request for comment from The Block about the amount of investment. </p>
<p>"Continuing to build strong partnerships with organizations across the payments space puts SDF one step closer to achieving our mission of creating equitable access to financial services," Dixon added.</p>