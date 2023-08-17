Premium News

BNB Chain's Layer 2 opBNB rolls out mainnet for infrastructure providers

Celsius filing last year revealed 15,000 personal crypto wallets holding $3 billion at their peak

Bakkt sees 'strong traction with new custody and crypto trading clients'

Sei price drops 31% as users start claiming airdrop

Singapore busts $735 million alleged money laundering case involving crypto

BNB Chain's Layer 2 opBNB rolls out mainnet for infrastructure providers

Celsius filing last year revealed 15,000 personal crypto wallets holding $3 billion at their peak

Bakkt sees 'strong traction with new custody and crypto trading clients'

Sei price drops 31% as users start claiming airdrop

Singapore busts $735 million alleged money laundering case involving crypto

Live
BTCUSD
$ 27,917.94 -3.53%
ETHUSD
$ 1,739.80 -3.74%
LTCUSD
$ 73.60 -1.53%
SOLUSD
$ 22.99 1.26%
Get The Scoop from The Block’s Frank Chaparro. The new biweekly crypto markets newsletter. Sign Up Now
Premium News

BNB Chain's Layer 2 opBNB rolls out mainnet for infrastructure providers

Celsius filing last year revealed 15,000 personal crypto wallets holding $3 billion at their peak

Bakkt sees 'strong traction with new custody and crypto trading clients'

Sei price drops 31% as users start claiming airdrop

Singapore busts $735 million alleged money laundering case involving crypto

BNB Chain's Layer 2 opBNB rolls out mainnet for infrastructure providers

Celsius filing last year revealed 15,000 personal crypto wallets holding $3 billion at their peak

Bakkt sees 'strong traction with new custody and crypto trading clients'

Sei price drops 31% as users start claiming airdrop

Singapore busts $735 million alleged money laundering case involving crypto

Live
BTCUSD
$ 27,917.94 -3.53%
ETHUSD
$ 1,739.80 -3.74%
LTCUSD
$ 73.60 -1.53%
SOLUSD
$ 22.99 1.26%