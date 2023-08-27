<p>Fenix International, the UK-based parent company of content subscription giant OnlyFans, revealed it invested a portion of its working capital into ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, while reporting revenues of over $1 billion for the first time.</p>\r\n<p>"During the year, the Group diversified part of its working capital into a cryptocurrency asset ('Ethereum' or 'ETH')," the company's latest accounts, made up to Nov. 30, 2022, and <a href="https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/10354575/filing-history">filed</a> with UK corporate registry Companies House on Aug. 24, stated.</p>\r\n<p>"There are no limitations or restrictions on the Group’s ability to sell the cryptocurrency assets," the filing added.</p>\r\n<p>The addition was disclosed under $19.89 million of intangible asset purchases within its financial statements. However, the company also reported a total impairment loss of $8.46 million. "The asset has been impaired to its fair value as at the year end," it noted. The price of ether fell nearly 75% over the period from $4,637 to $1,217, <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/ethereum">according</a> to CoinGecko data.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_247623"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 789px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-247623" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/08/Screenshot-2023-08-27-at-19.45.59.png" alt="ETH/USD price chart December 2021 to November 2022. Image CoinGecko." width="779" height="653" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">ETH/USD price chart December 2021 to November 2022. Image <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/ethereum">CoinGecko</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>OnlyFans, launched in 2016 and known for its adult material, has become a popular way for creators to make money by selling content to subscribers.</p>\r\n<p>Its popularity surged further last year, with over 50 million new users registering and the site welcoming over a million new content creators. Users spent $5.5 billion on the platform in 2022, with the company reporting $1.1 billion in sales for the year as pre-tax profits jumped to $525 million, according to the filing.</p>\r\n<h2>OnlyFans joins MicroStrategy, SpaceX and Tesla in buying crypto assets</h2>\r\n<p>OnlyFans' owner joins companies such as MicroStrategy, SpaceX and Tesla in disclosing purchases of crypto assets.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy became the first listed company to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/74534/microstrategy-becomes-first-listed-company-to-buy-bitcoin">buy bitcoin</a> as part of its capital allocation strategy in August 2020. Its most <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242669/microstrategy-back-in-the-black-ending-q2-with-152800-bitcoin">recent</a> set of purchases in July, of several over the last two years, added 467 bitcoin ($12 million) to its holdings, bringing MicroStrategy's total to 152,800 bitcoin ($4 billion).</p>\r\n<p>However, given the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies, MicroStrategy <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242669/microstrategy-back-in-the-black-ending-q2-with-152800-bitcoin">said</a> it had an impairment loss of $24.1 million during the second quarter, though significantly down from the $917.8 million it registered during the same period in 2022.</p>\r\n<p>Tesla, under the stewardship of CEO Elon Musk, was another to hit the headlines after <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/94155/tesla-has-bought-1-5-billion-bitcoin-btc">purchasing</a> $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin during the 2021 bull run. However, as the bear market took hold the following year, Tesla <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/158765/tesla-sold-936-million-in-bitcoin-in-the-second-quarter">sold</a> 75% of its holdings, citing liquidity concerns due to COVID shutdowns in China.</p>\r\n<p>A <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246111/spacex-wrote-down-bitcoin-holdings-by-373-million-wsj">report</a> from the Wall Street Journal last week said another of Elon Musk's companies, SpaceX, wrote down the value of bitcoin it owns by a total of $373 million in 2021 and 2022. The WSJ also reported SpaceX had sold bitcoin, without specifying how much or when.</p>\r\n<h2>OnlyFans' crypto ventures</h2>\r\n<p>It's not the first time OnlyFans has ventured into the crypto world, with the subscription platform <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/133856/onlyfans-launches-verified-nft-profile-pictures">unveiling</a> support for verified NFT profile pictures in February 2022, minted on the Ethereum blockchain. Two former OnlyFans executives also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/148888/former-onlyfans-execs-set-to-launch-influencer-nft-trading-card-app">launched</a> Zoop, a platform for trading NFT playing cards featuring celebrities and influencers, a few months later. </p>
<p>Last week, OnlyFans creators flocked to the much-hyped <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246423/friend-tech-fees">Friend.tech</a> social app, hoping to cash in on the latest crypto craze based on the new Ethereum Layer 2 network Base, incubated by crypto exchange Coinbase.</p>