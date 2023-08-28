<p>After first releasing crypto collectibles based on Disney's popular Star Wars characters, Andreessen Horowitz-backed web3 startup Cryptoys announced it's launching a new collection honoring the media company's most iconic character — Mickey Mouse.</p>\r\n<p>Cryptoys, which raised $23 million <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/153943/cryptoys-announces-23-million-series-a-led-by-andreesen-horowitz">last year</a> in a Series A funding round supported by toymaker Mattel, will next month release a new collection of digital toys called "Mickey and Friends" priced at $39.99.</p>\r\n<p>The 15-piece collections features different "skin designs" and levels of rarity, the company said in a statement.</p>\r\n<p>Cryptoys is also slated to build upon its collection of Star Wars collectibles, first released in May, by adding fan favorite Yoda to the mix. The company plans to reward holders of the existing Star Wars collectibles by airdropping them a digital Yoda plaything.</p>\r\n<p>So far, collectors of the Star Wars digital toys have been limited to purchasing characters Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_247700"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 620px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-247700" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/08/Screen-Shot-2023-08-28-at-12.05.23-PM-610x450.png" alt="" width="610" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Video of virtual unboxing of a Cryptoy.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>No marketplace or data</h2>\r\n<p>While Cryptoys' digital collectibles are based on the Flow blockchain, there is currently no publicly available on-chain data to review which allows for verifying how well the company's digital toy collections have sold so far. The company has released one series of Star Wars collectibles and three iterations based on Masters of the Universe characters.</p>\r\n<p>The company did not immediately respond to a request for sales data related to the Star Wars and Masters of the Universe collections.</p>\r\n<p>Trading of the crypto toys seems impossible at the moment, as the company currently does not <a href="https://cryptoys.com/marketplace">appear</a> to have an active marketplace or support a third-party marketplace. </p>\r\n<p>This is not the first time fans of Disney have been tempted with Mickey Mouse-inspired digital collectibles. A company called VeVe Digital Collectibles previously released NFTs based on the globally-recognized mouse.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>