<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, is reevaluating its business in Russia as it faces legal risks in the country, according to a report from the </span><a href="https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-dow-jones-08-28-2023/card/crypto-giant-binance-considers-russia-exit-lz69D5N6RzLEtlcyKYYT"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wall Street Journal</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The exchange is weighing different options for its Russia operations, including a full withdrawal from the market, a Binance spokesperson told the media outlet.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this week, Binance's peer-to-peer service </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247546/binance-delists-five-russian-lenders-on-site-following-scrutiny-wsj"><span style="font-weight: 400;">removed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> five sanctioned Russian lenders from its site that had previously given users the means to transfer rubles to each other.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A Binance spokesperson told The Block today that it did not have further comment on the matter.</span></p>
<h2><b>Legal, regulatory trouble</b></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Also this week, the Journal </span><a href="https://www.wsj.com/finance/binance-cryptocurrency-russia-sanctions-ddb948c3?mod=article_inline"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance was helping people in Russia to move money abroad. That report came after the U.S. Justice Department's </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229711/doj-binance-russia-sanctions"><span style="font-weight: 400;">investigations</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> into whether Binance had been used by Russians to evade U.S. sanctions, according to a Bloomberg </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-05-05/binance-faces-us-probe-of-possible-russian-sanctions-violations?leadSource=uverify%20wall"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a> in May<span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance currently finds itself in the crosshairs of multiple U.S. regulators, with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission first </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/223015/cftc-sues-binance"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filing a lawsuit</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> against the firm in March. The Securities and Exchange Commission also </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233154/sec-files-suit-against-binance"><span style="font-weight: 400;">sued</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the exchange and CEO Changpeng Zhao last month for allegedly violating securities laws.</span></p>