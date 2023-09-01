<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cryptocurrency exchange OKX is planning to enter India and hire local staff despite regulatory uncertainties, CoinDesk </span><a href="https://www.coindesk.com/business/2023/09/01/okx-planning-web3-foray-into-india-chief-marketing-officer-says/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> today.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Haider Rafique, chief marketing officer of OKX, told the publication that it intends to expand its wallet services by tapping into the country’s developer community, adding that OKX currently has about 200,000 wallet users there. That’s about 5% of India’s web3 users, according to the report.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Rafique said that regulators are more concerned about venues that have fiat on-ramps, “which we do but we don't offer it in India,” adding that once India launches a crypto regulatory framework then “we would like to be the front runners.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">OKX did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Regulatory uncertainties</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While OKX seems optimistic about the outlook in India, regulatory uncertainty remains in the country. Authorities in the country </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/132552/india-crypto-tax-30-budget-cbdc-blockchain"><span style="font-weight: 400;">imposed stiff taxes on crypto gains last year</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> but has not explicitly declared cryptocurrency legal.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this year, India, as head of the G20 group of nations, released an input note </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242731/india-uses-g20-presidency-to-strengthen-global-crypto-regulation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">proposing a path for the development</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of globally coordinated rules for crypto assets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In July, the Indian Supreme Court reportedly </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241983/india-supreme-court-crypto-regulation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">directed the Union government to record</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> whether or not it intends to establish a federal agency to investigate crypto-related criminal cases, according to Hindustan Times. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While India’s stance on crypto remains unclear, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">the Reserve Bank of India </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/175519/indias-central-bank-to-launch-digital-rupee-pilot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">continues to study and develop its central bank digital currency</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> — the so-called digital rupee.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>