<p>The Indian Supreme Court has directed the Union government to record whether or not it intends to establish a federal agency to investigate crypto-related criminal cases — calling it "unfortunate" that the Centre still has no law or agency regulating crypto — according to Hindustan Times.</p>
<p>"You still don't have any law, unfortunately," justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/supreme-court-terms-absence-of-law-on-crypto-unfortunate-101690516129783.html">said</a> before asking: "Do you have an agency at the national level to understand these cases and investigate properly?"</p>
<p>"We want you to identify a national specialized agency, in the national interest," they added, before asking: "What kind of a quality investigation can you expect when you have a police constable, who gets promoted to an assistant sub-inspector or a sub-inspector, to handle such cases?"</p>
<p>The bench did not mince words when demanding the Centre put in place a legal regime to handle crypto cases — which often involve complex transactions — explaining:</p>
<p>"There has to be some legislative mechanism. You can tell us that it is for you to decide whether or not you want it. But so long you don't have a mechanism, how do you investigate people and keep them behind bars? It's after all the country's money, which is being siphoned off."</p>
<p>"Who has the responsibility to stop it," the bench asked. "We thought you will yourself come forward and provide some solution."</p>
<p>India has long been a hotbed of regulatory uncertainty and is far from a crypto-friendly jurisdiction. However, the Reserve Bank of India <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/175519/indias-central-bank-to-launch-digital-rupee-pilot">continues</a> to take interest in a digital rupee central bank digital currency.</p>