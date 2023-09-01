<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Approval of spot bitcoin ETFs could be a boon for Coinbase, but not because it will drive a significant increase in revenues, some analysts predict.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this week, when a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246115/court-hands-grayscale-win-in-long-running-suit-against-sec">court ruled</a> that the Securities and Exchange Commission had to re-review Grayscale Investments' spot bitcoin ETF proposal, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase’s shares jumped by 14%.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But how bitcoin ETFs will benefit the U.S.-based cryptocurrency trading platform could be indirect and slightly sentimental, argued </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">John Todaro, a senior research analyst at </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Needham &amp; Company.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The real benefit for Coinbase is that an </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">ETF changes sentiment and brings retail volumes back," said Todaro.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And that would be welcome news for Coinbase, which in its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243100/coinbase-q2-revenues-beat-estimates-but-usdc-interest-income-falls-to-151-million">most recent</a> quarterly earnings statement reported that </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">revenue from transaction fees fell to $327 million from the $655 million posted during the same quarter a year ago.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_248775"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-248775" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/09/Screen-Shot-2023-09-01-at-11.49.54-AM-800x316.png" alt="" width="800" height="316" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Coinbase shares YTD. Source: TradingView.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>BlackRock, Fidelity agreements</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase has surveillance-sharing agreements in place for proposed spot ETFs from asset managers including BlackRock, Fidelity and Valkyrie. Eventual approval of the funds could potentially benefit the company, which stands to earn revenue through the agreements. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But the amount of revenue will likely pale in comparison to what Coinbase has traditionally been able to earn from individual clients, said Todaro.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">While Coinbase would generate direct revenue from these approvals, the direct top-line impact is likely to be limited," he said. "It is a positive step for Coinbase and the space broadly which is where we envision the greatest impact."</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Coinbase's Chief Policy Officer </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Faryar Shirzad echoed Todaro's big-picture takeaway when appearing in an interview with CNBC yesterday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Approval of bitcoin ETFs "is enormously important for institutional adoption which I think then allows for broader adoption," he said.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>ETFs could still face uphill battle</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Berenberg Capital Markets analyst Mark Palmer and his colleagues view the future of ETFs associated with Coinbase with some pessimism. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">We believe the proposed spot bitcoin ETFs that designated Coinbase as the custodian or as a surveillance-sharing partner are less likely to be approved</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">," said Palmer, referencing a report he and his team published earlier this week.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Regarding any incremental financial benefit Coinbase could gain from its potential role in spot bitcoin ETFs, we would not be surprised if the company's involvement were to serve as part of the SEC’s reconfigured arguments for rejecting the applications," the analysts said. </span></p>\r\n<p>Even if Coinbase-associated bitcoin ETFs are eventually approved, Palmer agreed that won't put the trading platform on track to meaningfully grow revenues.</p>\r\n<p>"<span style="font-weight: 400;">Playing a supporting role in the operation of another company's spot bitcoin ETF is not likely to make a big difference," he said.</span></p>\r\n<p>The company's shares declined 1.1% to $78.70 on Friday at 11:32 a.m. ET, according to TradingView. The SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248595/sec-moves-to-delay-decisions-on-spot-bitcoin-etfs-from-wisdomtree-invesco-and-valkyrie">said Thursday</a> that it would delay decisions on seven proposals for spot bitcoin ETFs for at least another month.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>