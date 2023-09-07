<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Former FTX executive Ryan Salame plans to plead guilty to criminal charges, joining others in Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle who have done the same following the collapse of the crypto exchange, according to <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-09-07/ex-ftx-executive-salame-to-plead-guilty-to-criminal-charges"><span class="s2">Bloomberg News</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Salame is set to appear at a federal court in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon after negotiations with prosecutors, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, FTX Co-Founder Gary Wang and FTX's former Engineering Director Nishad Singh have all pleaded guilty over the past several months.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Probes, campaigns violations and plans to not testify</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Salame was probed in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238989/former-ftx-exec-probed-over-possible-campaign-finance-violations-wsj"><span class="s3">July</span></a> over possible campaign finance violations, according to the Wall Street Journal. At the time, federal prosecutors were investigating Salame's involvement in Michelle Bond's 2022 New York congressional race. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Salame also plans to not <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244895/ftx-salame-testify-campaign-finance"><span class="s3">testify</span></a> at former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried's criminal trial regarding illegal campaign donation schemes. </span></p>\r\n<p>Bankman-Fried's criminal trial is slated for early October. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>