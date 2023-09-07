<p>Stablecoin issuer Circle and crypto exchange OKX are partnering to bring <a href="https://www.okx.com/learn/okx-and-circle-jointly-announce-leading-edge-usdc-experience-on-okx-wallet?channelid=ACEAP6502255">USDC features</a> to the OKX Wallet and OKX DEX aggregator.</p>\r\n<p>OKX's DEX aggregator will be integrated with Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol and allow USDC cross-chain swaps across Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum and OP Mainnet, the companies said in <a href="https://www.circle.com/en/pressroom/okx-and-circle-jointly-announce-leading-edge-usdc-experience-on-okx-wallet-and-okx-dex-aggregator">statements</a>. </p>\r\n<p>OKX Wallet Smart Account users will have no transaction fee when trading USDC until Oct. 5.</p>\r\n<h2>USDC transactions</h2>\r\n<p>"OKX is committed to improving usability and accessibility for users in the web3 space, and now users have an even better experience as they interact and transact using USDC," OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said in a statement.</p>\r\n<p>"In addition, users can conduct gas-free transactions without network fees using OKX Wallet’s recently launched Smart Account and seamlessly exchange USDC across various networks via the built-in swap feature," he added.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>