<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky is asking a New York district court to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission's case against him. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The former executive says the case should be dismissed in part because the agency could not "substantiate a claim that Mashinsky 'is violating' or is 'about to violate' the law because Mashinsky resigned from his position as CEO of Celsius in September 27, 2023," lawyers for Mashinsky said in a court <a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.602050/gov.uscourts.nysd.602050.45.0.pdf"><span class="s2">filing</span></a> on Monday. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The FTC charged Celsius, Mashinsky and other co-founders including Shlomi Daniel Leon and Hanoch "Nuke" Goldstein in July for an array of charges including duping consumers into transferring crypto onto their platform by falsely promising that their deposits would be safe. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Goldstein is also asking for the FTC charges to be dismissed. </span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Celsius <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239432/celsius-and-alex-mashinsky-face-slew-of-criminal-regulatory-allegations"><span class="s4">settled</span></a> with the FTC in July for $4.7 billion, </span><span class="s5">though because of the company's ongoing bankruptcy, the FTC agreed to suspend the payment to allow Celsius to maximize return of its remaining assets to customers.</span></p>
<h2 class="p3"><span class="s5">Ire from multiple regulators </span></h2>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Mashinsky was arrested in July after prosecutors said he defrauded customers and misled them about the crypto lender's profitability. He pleaded not guilty to those criminal charges. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s5">Celsius filed for bankruptcy last year and owes billions of dollars to investors, having caught the ire of two other regulators. In July, the Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239407/sec-files-lawsuit-against-celsius-and-ex-ceo-alex-mashinsky"><span class="s6">sued</span></a> the crypto lender and Mashinsky for allegedly raising billions through fraudulent and unregistered sales of "crypto asset securities," repeatedly lying to investors about Celsius' financial standing, and manipulating the price of CEL, the company's native token. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s5">The Commodity Futures Trading Commission also filed its own fraud charges against Mashinsky and Celsius. </span></p>