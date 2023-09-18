Crypto VC Scalar Capital co-founder is transitioning out of investor role

<p>Linda Xie, co-founder and managing director of the crypto VC Scalar Capital, is transitioning out of her investor role at the firm. </p>\r\n<p>Instead of serving as a full-time investor, Xie announced on social media that she will be "going back to building." Both she and Jordan Clifford, the firm's other co-founder and managing director, will stay in their roles as a managing directors while the fund moves to maintenance mode, Xie told The Block. </p>\r\n<p>"Nothing changes in terms of me continuing to support Scalar portfolio companies and it's the part that I enjoyed the most about being an investor," Xie <a href="https://twitter.com/ljxie/status/1703799316463198337">wrote</a> on X.</p>\r\n<p>"The main thing that changes is Scalar won't be deploying new capital going forward," she added.</p>\r\n<p>Xie said she is working on "something new in the crypto space" with <a href="https://twitter.com/pirosb3">Daniel Pyrathon</a>.</p>\r\n<h2>Before Scalar</h2>\r\n<p>Before Scalar, Xie served as an advisor to 0x, a peer-to-peer decentralized exchange, and worked as a product manager for internal tools and data analytics at the crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250968/coinbase-launches-month-of-zero-trading-fees-on-advanced-trade-in-uk">Coinbase</a>.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247338/web3-marketing-firm-deform-raises-4-6-million-in-seed-funding">Scalar's</a> other co-founder and current managing director, Jordan Clifford, was a software engineer at Coinbase. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>