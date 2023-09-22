USD Coin and Euro Coin stablecoins are now exclusively named USDC and EURC: Circle

Stablecoin issuer Circle has made adjustments to the official names of its dollar and euro-pegged stablecoins: USD Coin and Euro Coin.

The firm stated that the stablecoins will now be written as simply USDC and EURC, replacing their previous names. The issuer’s USDC stablecoin is the second-largest by supply, after Tether USD (USDT).

"Today, we are streamlining our product naming construct and corresponding symbols to improve consistency and eliminate confusion when referring to Circle’s stablecoins," Circle said in a statement.

USDC has an aggregated market value of $28 billion, according to The Block’s dashboard. Meanwhile, EURC has a market capitalization of $49 million.