Deus X Capital launches with former Galaxy exec Tim Grant as CEO

A new crypto-focused investment firm named Deus X Capital announced its launch today.

Led by Tim Grant, who until September served as head of EMEA for Galaxy Digital, Deus X claimed in an announcement today to have amassed $1 billion in investment assets and capital. That money is deployed across private equity, venture capital, venture building and fund allocation opportunities.

“We are committed to investing in and building the most innovative digital asset, fintech and capital markets businesses, constructing a complementary portfolio of companies that can contribute to creating a new financial system that removes silos, lowers barriers to entry and can create better outcomes for everyone,” Tim Grant, CEO of Deus X, said in a statement.

Grant will work alongside Stuart Connolly, who had run Red Acre Ventures since 2020 and who has now been named chief investment officer at Deus X. All Red Acre’s investments now sit under the Deus X brand, according to today’s announcement.

The Deus X portfolio

Grant has also been appointed chairman of AlphaLab40, a crypto market maker owned and operated by Deus X. The firm was founded by Connolly — who is currently its CEO — and becomes Deus X’s first incubation project. Grant was previously CEO of SIX Digital Exchange, the tokenization project run by the Swiss payments giant SIX Group, and before that, he served as CEO of R3 Lab and Research Centre.

Deus X said in the announcement that it invests globally, with a presence in Malta, London and the United Arab Emirates.

Deus said existing investments include Netrios, which it wholly owns, as well as stakes in Hilbert Group and Galaxy, and venture capital investments in SEBA, HAYVN and Cryptochill. It has also allocated capital to an undisclosed number of hedge funds in the space.