Ether futures ETFs see low volumes of trading in first few hours

While it's too early to say how ether futures ETF will perform long term, early volumes have been less than spectacular.

Late this morning, ether futures ETF trading had totaled less than $2 million, comparatively much less than the volume generated by ProShare's bitcoin futures ETF, according to Bloomberg EFT analyst Eric Balchunas.

"Pretty meh volume for the ether Futures ETFs as a group," Balchunas said on X. "A little under $2 million, about normal for a new ETF but vs $BITO, which did $200 million in first 15 minutes it is low."

Balchunas posted a snapshot of a spreadsheet displaying ether futures ETF volumes including the products offered by Valkyrie, VanEck, ProShares and Bitwise. Valkyrie's bitcoin-ether blend ETF led the way by a large margin with nearly $800,000 in trading.

ProShares, VanEck and Bitwise had ether futures ETFs debut on Monday. ProShares ETF is available to investors through brokerage accounts without the need for a crypto custodian, exchange account or wallet, the company said.