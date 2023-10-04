Exclusive

Snapshot integrates XMTP to boost secure communication with users

Governance • October 4, 2023, 9:01AM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
  The Block

Quick Take

  • DAO voting platform Snapshot has integrated XMTP for encrypted user notifications.
  • The objective is to allow DAOs to notify members in a privacy-preserving manner.
Through its XMTP integration, Snapshot seeks to streamline the process for DAOs to notify members in a privacy-preserving manner.

