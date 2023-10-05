Mythical Games launches racing game on Apple and Android devices, following NFL Rivals

Mythical Games, which recently launched the blockchain-powered video game NFL Rivals on Apple and Android, is now releasing another mobile title called “Nitro Nation World Tour.”

With “Nitro Nation World Tour” players race while earning and collecting car NFTs fashioned after well-known automobile brands like Aston Martin, Jaguar, Pagani and McLaren Automotive. Mythical developed the new game with CM Games, the original creators of the “Nitro Nation” franchise, the company said in a statement.

McLaren Automotive partnered with Mythical for the launch, the gaming company also said.

'NFL Rivals' launch

After a months-long soft launch, Mythical’s NFL Rivals unveiled full gameplay in August, timed to the preseason of the NFL, by far the most popular sport in the United States. The game, available on Apple and Android devices, has been downloaded millions of times, according to Mythical.

In the past Apple has been resistant to blockchain-enabled mobile games, so it's notable that NFL Rivals allows players to buy and sell gaming assets without having to leave the app. The same is true for players using Android devices.

Among web3 gaming startups, Mythical has secured an exceptionally high-profile list of backers. NBA legend Michael Jordan and venture capital firm a16z are both investors in the company. In 2021 the company’s valuation hit $1.25 billion.