Here's what we've learned so far from SBF's criminal trial

Episode 89 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and The Block's Weekend Editor Zack Abrams.
The Block's Weekend Editor Zack Abrams has been covering Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial live from the courtroom in New York.
In this episode, Abrams provides a first hand account of what he has witnessed and explains why he thinks SBF's case is more complicated than the general public seems to believe.
Zack's ongoing coverage of the trial can be found here.
OUTLINE:
00:00 Introduction
04:32 Fraud or Failure?
10:23 SBF’s Defense
11:39 Crux of the Case
16:27 Alameda’s Backdoor
19:24 Campaign Funding Violations
20:47 Caroline Ellison
26:56 Collateral Risk
28:34 Total Fraud?
32:54 Effective Altruism
