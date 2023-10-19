Aptos resolves network issues following five-hour outage

Layer 1 blockchain Aptos has come back online following what appeared to be a network crash that prompted a number of crypto exchanges to halt deposits and withdrawals of APT tokens.

“Party on, Aptos. We’re back,” Aptos wrote in a social media post on X today. That came after it said earlier in the day that the team was working to resolve an issue that impacted transactions on the network. “The issue has since been resolved and the network is operating normally,” Aptos said.

Data from Aptos block explorer Aptos showed that on-chain transactions stopped for about five hours on Oct. 19. In response, a number of cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, OKX and Upbit, temporarily halted the deposit and withdrawal features for Aptos tokens.

A Binance spokesperson told The Block that the exchange had to temporarily suspend the deposits and withdrawals of APT but it resumed the features when the network came back online. Trading of the tokens was not affected on Binance, the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, OKX warned that while the trading of Aptos tokens on the OKX exchange was not affected, “please be aware of the risks associated with the spot, margin, and derivatives trading of these tokens.”