BlackRock's bitcoin ETF disappears from DTCC list in latest update

BlackRock's highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust, no longer appeared on a list maintained by the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, which Nasdaq says provides post-trade clearance, settlement, custody and information services.

The fund's appearance on the list with ticker IBTC was widely noticed by the market on Monday and paved the way for a rally that saw the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization surge to $35,000, the highest level since May, 2022.

Bitcoin's price pares gains

Bitcoin's price dipped after headlines that the fund no longer appeared on the list and was trading at $33,679 at 12:03 p.m. ET, according to CoinGecko.

The DTCC did not respond to requests for comment from The Block, while BlackRock declined to comment.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to approve a spot bitcoin ETF.