NFTs get the Simpsons treatment in latest episode

Blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) took center stage in the latest episode of The Simpsons, as the show writers took another stab at parodying the crypto space following a 2020 episode.

In the “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV” episode titled “Wild Barts Can’t Be Token” that aired on Sunday in the U.S., Bart was accidentally “digitized” into an NFT with Marge embarking on an adventure in a blockchain-powered realm to save him.

Simpsons just made a crypto & NFT episode pic.twitter.com/pgsKgu3KB7 — borovik.eth (@3orovik) November 6, 2023

The special episode featured references to many iconic NFTs and artists, including the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Beeple. The show also poked fun at the speculative nature of certain NFTs, with Homer initially devastated by Bart's digitization but later ecstatic over the $1.5 million value of the Bart NFT.

The floor price of BAYC edged up 1.59% over the past 24 hours, according to data from NFT Price Floor, but it remains a long way off peak prices. The Mutant Ape Yacht Club’s floor price rose 1.83%.

In 2020, the Simpsons explained in the episode "Frinkcoin" (S31, E13) how blockchain and cryptocurrencies work. In the episode, Professor Frink introduces cryptocurrency to Lisa Simpson via "TV's most beloved scientist, Mr. Jim Parsons" — who played Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory.