Crypto exchange OKX to delist 26 trading pairs

Crypto exchange OKX will delist 26 trading pairs by Nov. 10 in a move being taken to "maintain a robust spot trading environment."

The first batch of trading pairs to be removed on Nov. 9 include CELO-USDC, AXS-USDC, ENS-USDC, IOST-USDC, THETA-USDC, OMG-USDC, GMT-USDC, YFI-USDC, DASH-USDC, XTZ-USDC, NEAR-ETH, IMX-USDC, GMX-USDC, APE-BTC, AAVE-ETH, CORE-USDC, ALGO-BTC, DYDX-BTC and XLM-ETH.

On Nov. 10, OKX will further delist HNT-USDT, BTM-USDT, PICKLE-USDT, QOM-USDT, SAITAMA-USDT, COVER-USDT and DHT-USDT.

The listings "do not fulfill our listing criteria," OKX wrote in a Monday post.

OKX brought in $31.2 billion in spot trade volumes in October, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. That's 6.2% of the total spot trading market.

OKX did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block.