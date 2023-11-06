Crypto exchange OKX to delist 26 trading pairs

Crypto exchange OKX will delist 26 trading pairs by Nov. 10 in a move being taken to "maintain a robust spot trading environment."
The first batch of trading pairs to be removed on Nov. 9 include CELO-USDC, AXS-USDC, ENS-USDC, IOST-USDC, THETA-USDC, OMG-USDC, GMT-USDC, YFI-USDC, DASH-USDC, XTZ-USDC, NEAR-ETH, IMX-USDC, GMX-USDC, APE-BTC, AAVE-ETH, CORE-USDC, ALGO-BTC, DYDX-BTC and XLM-ETH.
On Nov. 10, OKX will further delist HNT-USDT, BTM-USDT, PICKLE-USDT, QOM-USDT, SAITAMA-USDT, COVER-USDT and DHT-USDT.
The listings "do not fulfill our listing criteria," OKX wrote in a Monday post.
OKX brought in $31.2 billion in spot trade volumes in October, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. That's 6.2% of the total spot trading market.
OKX did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.