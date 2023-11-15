Tokenizing T-Bills is a 'giant misnomer,' says Hashnote CEO

Episode 97 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Hashnote Founder & CEO Leo Mizuhara.
Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Youtube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected].
Leo Mizuhara is the founder and CEO of Hashnote — a digital asset management platform that aims to provide institutions with a regulated gateway to DeFi.
In this episode of The Scoop, Mizuhara explores the recent hype around tokenized real-world assets and examines some of the hidden risks under pinning this sector of the digital assets market.
According to Mizuhara, many purported 'tokenized' T-Bills are not actually providing direct exposure.
"I think it's a giant misnomer — it's really dumb that people are calling them tokenized treasuries... People are tokenizing ETFs, people are tokenizing SPVs, they're tokenizing funds — I've literally seen nobody actually tokenizing the Treasuries or the T-Bills themselves."
This episode is brought to you by our sponsors PayPal.
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.