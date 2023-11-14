Delaware authorities reported the authors of fake BlackRock XRP filing to law enforcement

Finance firms • November 14, 2023, 3:02PM EST
  MDOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Quick Take

  • A bogus entity registration caused an XRP price hike on Tuesday.
  • Blackrock said it did not register an entity for an “iShares XRP Trust.”
  • The matter is now with the DOJ, Delaware Department of State said.

The bogus filing that spurred rumors of a potential spot XRP ETF is now a police matter, according to the Delaware Department of State. 

On Tuesday, someone registered an entity named "iShares XRP Trust" and put the name of Blackrock asset management firm, as well as its managing director Daniel Schwieger, on the file.

The filing, immediately picked up by X users, including ETF experts, cause a brief spike in XRP price; the cryptocurrency grew 12% in 30 minutes before returning back to its previous price. 

The price of XRP spiked briefly based on the fake filing. Image: The Block.

Asked about the bogus filing, director of policy and communications at the Delaware Department of State Rony Baltazar-Lopez told The Block that "the matter has been referred to the Delaware Department of Justice."


