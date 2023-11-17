SEC delays decision on Global X spot bitcoin ETF as expected

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission set up a comment period for the Global X Bitcoin Trust, which was filed in partnership with Cboe BZX exchange, until late December.

According to the press release the SEC published Friday afternoon, it expects public comments on the proposal in the next 35 days, making the new deadline as Dec. 22.

The delay was expected, as Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffert posted on X today, although the decision on the Global X proposal was not due until Nov. 21.

The SEC also delayed a decision on whether to approve or disapprove of the Franklin Bitcoin ETF on Friday to until the beginning of 2024.