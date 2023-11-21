Binance CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao plans to step down: reports

Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao, the CEO of the crypto exchange giant Binance, is in talks about stepping down, Forbes reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal reported separately that Zhao plans to step down and plead guilty to violating criminal U.S. anti-money laundering requirements. The deal could preserve the company’s ability to continue operating, the WSJ cited sources as saying.

A departure could come as part of a $4 billion settlement the firm is negotiating with the U.S. Department of Justice, Forbes added. On Monday, Bloomberg reported that the DOJ was seeking billions to end its years-long investigation of the firm.

Longtime executive Richard Teng, currently Binance's head of regional markets outside the U.S., is being considered to take the role, Forbes reported, citing sources.

Binance's BNB token fell on the news of Zhao's possible departure, declining 7.1% to $242.71 at 1:10 p.m ET, according to CoinGecko. It had risen yesterday after initial reports of a possible settlement.

Press conference scheduled

The Department of Justice will hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Bloomberg News reported earlier in the day that the announcement involved a Binance settlement.

Binance did not immediately to a request for comment from The Block.

(Updates with WSJ report.)