BNB price declines as Binance CEO plea deal will see him step down

Markets • November 21, 2023, 2:49PM EST
  • The price of BNB declined on Tuesday after reports that Binance CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao would step down as part of a plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice. 

The price of BNB -7.24% fell on Tuesday after reports first emerged that Binance CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao planed to step down as part of a plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice. Details of the deal, which will also see the crypto exchange pay more than $4 billion, were later confirmed in court filings. 

The token, used to pay for transaction fees on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has posted a drop of over 6% from levels seen a day earlier. BNB was changing hands for $242.91 at 2:39 p.m. in New York, according to The Block data.

The price decline comes as an abrupt U-turn for the token after it rallied to a yearly high of $266 on a Monday report that the DOJ was seeking to resolve its long-running investigation into Binance by issuing the company with a hefty $4 billion penalty.

According to court filings, Zhao will plead guilty to violating and causing a financial institution to violate the Bank Secrecy Act. He'll agree to a $50 million fine.

The Department of Justice will hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. 


