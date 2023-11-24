Blast founder rejects Ponzi scheme criticism, says Paradigm suggested change of strategy

People • November 24, 2023, 5:09PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Tieshun Roquerre, also known as Pacman, sought to clear the air over what he called “misunderstandings” about the new Ethereum Layer 2 Blast, ranging from “humorous” memes to outright Ponzi scheme criticisms.
  • Roquerre addressed “too good to be true” yields, the rationale behind its invite rewards and the role of Paradigm in Blast’s launch.
  • Blast also responded to concerns that the bridge currently used to send funds to the Layer 2 is a multisig wallet owned and controlled by just five people.

Blast founder Tieshun Roquerre, also known as Pacman, addressed what he described as some of the “misunderstandings” circulating about the platform, including critics' claims likening Blast to a Ponzi scheme. He also said its investor Paradigm asked to alter its go-to-market strategy following the reception.

Blast went live on Tuesday in an invite-only early access mode, following a $20 million raise from Paradigm and Standard Crypto, among others. Blast claims to offer native Layer 2 yield generation for ether and stablecoins, with automatically compounding balances at 4 to 5%, alongside invite rewards known as “Blast Points,” the team said at the launch. The project has attracted over $400 million in bridged assets so far, according to a Dune Analytics dashboard.

Though he admitted the yield that Blast provides users can feel “too good to be true,” Roquerre said Blast’s high yields are sourced from legitimate platforms like Lido and MakerDAO. Lido’s yield stems from Ethereum's staking rewards, while MakerDAO’s yield is derived from on-chain T-Bills, he said.

"These yields are not unsustainable. They are a core component of the on-chain and off-chain economy,” Roquerre continued. “The reason the yield feels too good to be true in Blast is because Blast makes this yield the default for everyone. It gives users yield that was hiding in plain sight. In effect, democratizing higher yield.”

Further, Roquerre addressed the comments surrounding Blast's invite rewards. Far from being a marketing gimmick for the sake of growth, he insisted the system was a strategic move to foster community growth, recognizing the contribution that users made by expanding the ecosystem — something deserving of rewards. Critics had likened the structure of Blast's rewards as akin to a pyramid scheme.

The founder also wanted to respond to memes about Paradigm being the real entity behind the project’s launch, stating the crypto investment firm had “zero involvement” in Blast’s go-to-market strategy. “Candidly, they probably would have asked me to change a lot about Blast's launch if they had been involved,” he said, adding that Blast consulted Paradigm on research but not its internal go-to-market plans.

He noted that Paradigm had asked him to make changes to the plans post-launch, which were under consideration, but said the Blast team would make the final call.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Blast’s multisig security

In a separate post today, Blast also sought to clear the air on its multisig security, responding to criticism it was controlled by just five people. 

Blast said that like other Layer 2 solutions such as Arbitrum, Optimism and Polygon, it utilizes a nuanced multisig security model to ensure the integrity of its platform, something the project said was “highly effective” if done right. Recognizing that security exists on a spectrum with various dimensions and attack vectors, Blast stated that while immutable smart contracts may seem more secure, despite audits they can still harbor undetectable bugs. Upgradeable smart contracts also have their risks, Blast added, particularly with token-gated upgrades and timelocks that could be exploited by malicious actors.

To counter these challenges, Blast said it employs a multisig where each signing key is kept in cold storage, managed by geographically distributed independent entities. Its signers are “deeply technical engineers who have experience with high stakes apps ranging from financial applications to smart contracts,” it added.

To “improve security one step further,” Blast said it plans to diversify its hardware wallet providers to mitigate risks from potential hardware compromises and ensure “no single hardware wallet type is used three of five times.”

Disclaimer: Larry Cermak, CEO of The Block, is an angel investor in Blast.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

James Hunt is a reporter at The Block, based in the UK. As the writer behind The Daily newsletter, James also keeps you up to speed on the latest crypto news every weekday. Prior to joining The Block in 2022, James spent four years as a freelance writer in the industry, contributing to both publications and crypto project content. James’ coverage spans everything from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Layer 2 scaling solutions, avant-garde DeFi protocols, evolving DAO governance structures, trending NFTs and memecoins, regulatory landscapes, crypto company deals and the immersive metaverse. You can get in touch with James on Twitter or Telegram via @humanjets or email him at [email protected].

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Tim Copeland at
[email protected]

More by James Hunt