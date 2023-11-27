Episode 100 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Paradigm Policy Director Justin Slaughter.

Justin Slaughter is the Policy Director at Paradigm.

In this episode, Slaughter explains why crypto regulation in the U.S. is likely stuck "in a holding pattern" until after the 2024 election cycle, and how policymakers on both sides of the aisle are beginning to see past crypto's volatility to appreciate the underlying technological innovation.

OUTLINE:

00:00 - Introduction

07:16 - Crypto Policy Overview

11:04 - Political Perceptions of Crypto

15:52 - Bipartisan Crypto Support

19:37 - FIT Act & Stablecoins Bill

23:02 - Global Crypto Regulation

25:29 - US Regulatory Uncertainty

28:01 - BlackRock’s Impact on Crypto

30:58 - 2024 Policy Outlook

37:30 - Paradigm’s Policy Priorities





