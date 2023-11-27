Episode 100 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Paradigm Policy Director Justin Slaughter.
Justin Slaughter is the Policy Director at Paradigm.
In this episode, Slaughter explains why crypto regulation in the U.S. is likely stuck "in a holding pattern" until after the 2024 election cycle, and how policymakers on both sides of the aisle are beginning to see past crypto's volatility to appreciate the underlying technological innovation.
OUTLINE:
00:00 - Introduction
07:16 - Crypto Policy Overview
11:04 - Political Perceptions of Crypto
15:52 - Bipartisan Crypto Support
19:37 - FIT Act & Stablecoins Bill
23:02 - Global Crypto Regulation
25:29 - US Regulatory Uncertainty
28:01 - BlackRock’s Impact on Crypto
30:58 - 2024 Policy Outlook
37:30 - Paradigm’s Policy Priorities
