Episode 101 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and SkyBridge Capital Founder & Managing Partner Anthony Scaramucci.

Anthony Scaramucci is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital.

In this episode, Scaramucci reflects on the lessons he learned in the depths of last year's bear market, and explains why he believes the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. will lead to hundreds of billions of dollars flowing into bitcoin in the near future.

OUTLINE:

00:00 - Introduction

05:28 - SkyBridge Strategy

10:15 - Conviction

14:49 - FTX Takeaways

18:39 - 2024 Projections

29:03 - Warren & Gensler vs. Crypto

33:57 - Spot Bitcoin ETF

39:15 - Market Tailwinds

45:13 - Closing Thoughts





