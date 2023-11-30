Episode 101 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and SkyBridge Capital Founder & Managing Partner Anthony Scaramucci.
Anthony Scaramucci is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital.
In this episode, Scaramucci reflects on the lessons he learned in the depths of last year's bear market, and explains why he believes the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. will lead to hundreds of billions of dollars flowing into bitcoin in the near future.
OUTLINE:
00:00 - Introduction
05:28 - SkyBridge Strategy
10:15 - Conviction
14:49 - FTX Takeaways
18:39 - 2024 Projections
29:03 - Warren & Gensler vs. Crypto
33:57 - Spot Bitcoin ETF
39:15 - Market Tailwinds
45:13 - Closing Thoughts
