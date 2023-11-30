Anthony Scaramucci explains Wall Street's "secret reality" that makes a spot bitcoin ETF bullish

People • November 30, 2023, 2:30AM EST
Quick Take

  • Anthony Scaramucci explains how the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S. could lead to hundreds of billions of dollars flowing into bitcoin.

Episode 101 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and SkyBridge Capital Founder & Managing Partner Anthony Scaramucci.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Youtube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Anthony Scaramucci is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital.

In this episode, Scaramucci reflects on the lessons he learned in the depths of last year's bear market, and explains why he believes the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. will lead to hundreds of billions of dollars flowing into bitcoin in the near future.

OUTLINE:
00:00 - Introduction
05:28 - SkyBridge Strategy
10:15 - Conviction
14:49 - FTX Takeaways
18:39 - 2024 Projections
29:03 - Warren & Gensler vs. Crypto
33:57 - Spot Bitcoin ETF
39:15 - Market Tailwinds
45:13 - Closing Thoughts

About Authors

Davis Quinton is the Director of Podcasts at The Block and runs our flagship podcast called The Scoop, hosted by Frank Chaparro. Since joining The Block as an 'intern' in early 2022, he has worked closely with leaders across departments to translate The Block's written content into engaging multimedia formats. He holds a degree in Social Research &amp; Public Policy from New York University in Abu Dhabi and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Frank Chaparro is the Editor At Large at The Block. Chaparro started his career at Business Insider, where he specialized in the intersection of digital assets and Wall Street, market structure, and financial technology. Soon after joining Business Insider out of Fordham University, Chaparro was interviewing top finance and tech executives, including billionaire Mark Cuban, “Flash Boys” star Brad Katsuyama, Cboe Global Markets CEO Ed Tilly, and New York Stock Exchange President Tom Farley. In 2018, he become a sought after reporter in the crypto world, interviewing luminaries such as Tyler Winklevoss, the cofounder of Gemini, Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of Circle, and Fundstrat head Tom Lee. He runs his own podcast The Scoop and writes a biweekly eponymous newsletter. He leads special projects, including The Block's flagship podcast, The Scoop. Prior to The Block, he held roles at Business Insider, NPR, and Nasdaq. For inquiries or tips, email [email protected].

