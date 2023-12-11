Google updates crypto ads policy amid January spot bitcoin ETF anticipation

Google is revising its crypto ads policy to include the advertising of “Cryptocurrency Coin Trusts” targeting the United States. The recent update, due to be enacted on Jan. 29, will enable Google-certified advertisers to promote such products, provided they meet the tech giant’s requirements.

Google’s non-exhaustive example of these trusts includes “financial products that allow investors to trade shares in trusts holding large pools of digital currency,” according to the update.

The policy will apply globally to all Google accounts, and advertisers must continue to comply with local laws wherever else these products are targeted, the company stated. “Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning,” Google added. “A warning will be issued, at least seven days, before any suspension of your account.”

In September, Google also expanded its crypto policy, enabling advertisers to promote NFT games using its services as long as they do not promote gambling-related content.

Spot bitcoin ETF anticipated conversions and approvals

Google’s crypto policy update is due to be enacted in the same month many anticipate the approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. However, it is unclear if the ETFs would fall under Google’s definition of “Cryptocurrency Coin Trusts.” Google did not respond to a request from The Block asking for clarification.

The next deadlines for the Security and Exchange Commission’s decision to approve, reject or delay applications from firms including BlackRock, Bitwise, WisdomTree, Invesco, Fidelity, Valkyrie and VanEck are expected to fall in mid-January. 

The SEC is also currently reviewing Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) product after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued a formal mandate in October for the regulator to reconsider Grayscale’s bid to convert its flagship GBTC fund into a spot bitcoin ETF.

Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart recently said the window for potential spot bitcoin ETF approval was looking like it would fall between Jan. 5 and Jan. 10.


