<p>Companies eager to advertise NFT games via the world's largest search engine Google will be able to do so from later this month.</p>\r\n<p>Google announced the update to its advertising policy in a post. As of Sept. 15, "advertisers offering NFT games that do not promote gambling-related content may advertise those products and services," the <a href="https://support.google.com/adspolicy/answer/13985443">company said</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Advertising NFT games that allow players to buy in-game assets that "enhance" the user experience, like character outfits, weapons and armor, will be in compliance with Google's updated policy.</p>\r\n<p>But companies wanting to promote NFT games that have a gambling component will not be permitted to do so.</p>\r\n<p>Games where players can "wager or stake NFTs," promote "social casino games" or advertise "real money gambling" are frozen out of using Google's powerful advertising services, the company stated.</p>\r\n<h2>Rules and adoption</h2>\r\n<p>Local rules will also apply, and companies should be aware of changes in geographic regulations, according to the company.</p>\r\n<p>"We expect all advertisers to comply with the local laws for any area that their ads target," Google said.</p>\r\n<p>The move appears aligned with Google's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239286/google-play-allows-users-to-earn-crypto-assets-in-apps-and-games">decision in July</a> to allow Android users to download apps and games that allow users to buy, sell and earn digital assets like NFTs.</p>\r\n<p>Builders across blockchain, especially in the NFT and gaming space where mobile penetration is viewed as key to widespread adoption, have long <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245806/polygon-labs-and-korean-mobile-giant-sk-telecom-forge-web3-partnership">spoken about</a> the importance of convincing big tech giants like Google and Apple to soften their policies regarding crypto-based applications and practices.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>