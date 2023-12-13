Dynamic Labs secures $13.5 million of Series A funding in round led by a16z crypto

Dynamic Labs said Wednesday that it had secured $13.5 million in a Series A funding round led by a16z crypto.

According to the web3 firm, the funding is being directed toward the introduction of a suite of new non-custodial wallet tools. The new features will assist wallet developers to "abstract away the complexities of crypto," the company announced on Wednesday.

"We are thrilled to announce our $13.5 million Series A, led by a16z crypto and joined by Founders Fund, Castle Island Ventures, Breyer Capital, Nikil Viswanathan Joe Lau from Alchemy, and others. This funding will help accelerate our work of supporting these incredible builders," Dynamic Labs said in a statement.

Dynamic Labs intends to release new non-custodial wallet tools to offer developers the ability to incorporate FaceID and TouchID into web3 wallet design. This will aid in facilitating the creation of a wallet login process tailored for mobile users.

Dynamic launches SDK v1

Dynamic Labs also announced the official rollout of its SDK v1 on Wednesday.

This new software development kit includes underlying architecture improvements, reduced package size, and a move to the Viem TypeScript library.

The new SDK also includes customization options, a multi-wallet linking functionality in both authenticate and connect modes, and an email login that can be combined with embedded wallet solutions.