Worldcoin unveils integrations with Minecraft, Reddit, Telegram and Shopify

Worldcoin WLD +2.45% , the crypto project co-created by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, on Wednesday announced a protocol update it said included new app integrations with platforms including Telegram, Reddit, Minecraft, Shopify and Mercado Libre.

Dubbed "World ID 2.0," the update "makes it easier to distinguish between bots and verified humans online while preserving privacy with popular apps and services with new pre-built integrations," Worldcoin said in a statement.

The platform already had integrations with Discord, Talent Protocol and Okta's Auth0.

"With the humanness digital passport, individuals can verify to an app or service that they are human without disclosing their identity, and brands can ensure that their offerings and services are being used as intended," Worldcoin said.

Orbs to hit Mexico, Singapore

Worldcoin, an identity-focused crypto project that uses orb devices to scan people's irises to help them prove they're real people online, distributes its WLD token to those who sign up. Almost five million people now have a World ID, and more than 2.5 million have "verified their humanness" with an orb, according to the statement.

Mexico and Singapore will join the list of locations where people can find orbs to register for the service. The devices can already be found in 12 countries including the U.S., Germany, Spain and South Korea, according to the Worldcoin website.

Worldcoin's global expansion has not come without hiccups. The project earlier this year was suspended in Kenya, one of its first markets, "until relevant public agencies certify the absence of any risks to the general public."