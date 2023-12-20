Phantom adds support for Bitcoin, Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens

Phantom's march toward adding support for a variety of chains took another step as it announced that users can now trade and transfer bitcoin, Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens.

The wallet's new optionality is "currently in beta so it’s 100% opt-in," Phantom said in a post to X. "Without Bitcoin BTC +3.30% , there’d be no Solana, Ethereum, or web3. And for that, we’re forever grateful for Bitcoin and thrilled to launch it (in ₿eta) on Phantom," it also said.

Phantom, known for being a Solana wallet, took its first steps toward becoming multichain when it added support for the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains. "We believe that the future of digital asset management lies in cross-chain interoperability," Brandon Millman, co-founder and CEO of Phantom, said at the time.

Phantom's quick rise

After launching in 2021, Phantom quickly became a popular wallet, and, as of about a year ago, had more than 3 million active users. Ethereum developers are credited with creating the wallet, which has a browser extension for accessing decentralized finance applications.

Phantom raised $109 million in Series B financing in early 2022 in a round led by Paradigm with participation a16z, Variant, Solana Ventures and Jump Crypto.