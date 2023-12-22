Highlights from The Block's 2024 Digital Assets Outlook report

Episode 107 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and George Calle.

George Calle is the VP of Research at The Block.

In this episode, Calle gives an overview of the key themes from The Block's 2024 Digital Assets Outlook Report.

The full report can be downloaded here.

OUTLINE

0:00 - Introduction

04:36 - 2023 Overview

08:08 - Blockchain Scaling

14:02 - DeFi Usage Trends

17:43 - 2023 Macro Impact

20:41 - Regulatory Landscape

27:39 - Binance

36:09 - 2023 Winners

40:26 - 2023 Losers