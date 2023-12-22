Highlights from The Block's 2024 Digital Assets Outlook report

Published 1 minute earlier on
Episode 107 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and George Calle.
George Calle is the VP of Research at The Block.
In this episode, Calle gives an overview of the key themes from The Block's 2024 Digital Assets Outlook Report.
The full report can be downloaded here.
OUTLINE
0:00 - Introduction
04:36 - 2023 Overview
08:08 - Blockchain Scaling
14:02 - DeFi Usage Trends
17:43 - 2023 Macro Impact
20:41 - Regulatory Landscape
27:39 - Binance
36:09 - 2023 Winners
40:26 - 2023 Losers
