This former macro wonk explains crypto's ten trillion dollar opportunity

Episode 108 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Dan Tapiero, Founder and CEO of 1RoundTable Partners & 10T Holdings.

Dan Tapiero is the founder and managing partner of 10T Holdings and 1RoundTable Partners — two growth equity funds operating across the digital asset ecosystem.

In this episode, Tapiero gives an overview of how the recent market rally has impacted deal flow on the secondary market, and explains why he remains strongly bullish on the future growth trajectory of the industry.

According to Tapiero, valuations in crypto's secondary market have yet to see a marked uptick in Q4 partially due to the lack of private equity firms that stuck with the space in the wake of the FTX meltdown.

"There were a lot of blow ups and I think the people who got out of over their skis are kind of gone," says Tapiero.

However, Tapiero does not believe his relative lack of competition in crypto's secondary market will exist for long — he's currently raising a fourth growth equity fund to invest in digital assets in part because he's "worried that prices are going to start to move up."