This former macro wonk explains crypto's ten trillion dollar opportunity

Private equity • December 29, 2023, 6:50PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Dan Tapiero explains how the Q4 market rally has impacted crypto’s secondary market and why he remains bullish on the multi-trillion dollar growth potential of the industry.

Episode 108 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Dan Tapiero, Founder and CEO of 1RoundTable Partners & 10T Holdings.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Youtube, AppleSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected].

Dan Tapiero is the founder and managing partner of 10T Holdings and 1RoundTable Partners — two growth equity funds operating across the digital asset ecosystem.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

In this episode, Tapiero gives an overview of how the recent market rally has impacted deal flow on the secondary market, and explains why he remains strongly bullish on the future growth trajectory of the industry.

According to Tapiero, valuations in crypto's secondary market have yet to see a marked uptick in Q4 partially due to the lack of private equity firms that stuck with the space in the wake of the FTX meltdown.

"There were a lot of blow ups and I think the people who got out of over their skis are kind of gone," says Tapiero.

However, Tapiero does not believe his relative lack of competition in crypto's secondary market will exist for long — he's currently raising a fourth growth equity fund to invest in digital assets in part because he's "worried that prices are going to start to move up."


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Authors

Davis Quinton is the Director of Podcasts at The Block and runs our flagship podcast called The Scoop, hosted by Frank Chaparro. Since joining The Block as an 'intern' in early 2022, he has worked closely with leaders across departments to translate The Block's written content into engaging multimedia formats. He holds a degree in Social Research &amp; Public Policy from New York University in Abu Dhabi and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Frank Chaparro is the Editor At Large at The Block. Chaparro started his career at Business Insider, where he specialized in the intersection of digital assets and Wall Street, market structure, and financial technology. Soon after joining Business Insider out of Fordham University, Chaparro was interviewing top finance and tech executives, including billionaire Mark Cuban, “Flash Boys” star Brad Katsuyama, Cboe Global Markets CEO Ed Tilly, and New York Stock Exchange President Tom Farley. In 2018, he become a sought after reporter in the crypto world, interviewing luminaries such as Tyler Winklevoss, the cofounder of Gemini, Jeremy Allaire, the CEO of Circle, and Fundstrat head Tom Lee. He runs his own podcast The Scoop and writes a biweekly eponymous newsletter. He leads special projects, including The Block's flagship podcast, The Scoop. Prior to The Block, he held roles at Business Insider, NPR, and Nasdaq. For inquiries or tips, email [email protected].

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

More by Davis Quinton

More by Frank Chaparro