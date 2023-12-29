OKX to delist privacy coins, including Monero, Zcash and Dash

OKX announced Friday that it is delisting 20 trading pairs by Jan. 5 — including major privacy coins Monero XMR -1.94% , Dash DASH -7.07% and Zcash ZEC -8.96% . The cryptocurrency exchange explained that the pairs did not meet its listing criteria and did not provide further details.

The first group of pairs to be pulled from the platform on Jan. 4 are KSM +1.17% -USDC, FLOW-USDC, JST-USDC, KNC-USDC, ANT-USDC, FSN-USDT, ZKS-USDT, CAPO-USDT, CVP-USDT. On Jan. 5, XMR-BTC, XMR-ETH, XMR-USDT, XMR-USDC, DASH-BTC, DASH-USDT, ZEC-BTC, ZEC-USDT, ZEC-USDC, ZEN-BTC, and ZEN-USDT will be delisted.

On Dec. 27, the platform halted user deposits of tokens FSN, ZKS, CAPO, CVP, XMR, DASH, ZEC, and ZEN. Withdrawal of these tokens will be suspended from March 5.

The Block's Data Dashboard reveals that OKX recorded $60.27 billion in spot trade volumes last month — over 7.2% of the total market volume.

OKX did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Block.