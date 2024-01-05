Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest offloads additional $4 million in Coinbase shares

  • Ark Invest sold another 26,743 Coinbase shares on Thursday with the stock closing up 2.21% at $155.6.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold another 26,743 Coinbase Global Inc. shares — valued at $4.1 million — on Thursday, just a day after it offloaded $25.3 million worth of Coinbase shares.

Ark Invest continued its selling spree for Coinbase through its ARK Innovation ETF on Thursday, according to its daily trade disclosure. The ETF bought 132,955 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, a deal valued at around $1.48 million, on the same day.

The firm’s ETFs have offloaded over $200 million in Coinbase shares over the past few weeks.

Coinbase stock closed up 2.21% at $155.6 on Thursday. It has risen over 360% over the past year.

This week, Coinbase started to follow other crypto exchanges in requiring its UK users to fill out a risk-acknowledgment form in light of guidelines from the nation’s financial regulator.


