Mercado Bitcoin Starts 2024 with Listing of TRON Network’s Native Token: TRX

Mercado Bitcoin, Brazil's largest cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces the listing of Tronix (TRX), the native utility token of the TRON network, enhancing its digital asset offerings. This addition marks a significant milestone in diversifying the cryptocurrency exchange while aligning with its strategy to introduce more credible digital assets to its users.

Fabrício Tota, Director of New Business at Mercado Bitcoin, highlights the significance of this development: "From a business and technological perspective, this is a huge milestone for Brazil since each token has distinct characteristics and caters to specific audiences, which contributes to the expansion of the digital economy and impacts more people through tokenization."

Mercado Bitcoin is actively listing more tokens from the TRON ecosystem, including APENFT, BTT, JUST, SUN, USDD, and WIN, thereby expanding the range of digital assets available to its users.

David Uhryniak, Ecosystem Lead at TRON DAO, shared his enthusiasm about the listing, stating, "We're thrilled to see TRX join the lineup of digital assets on Mercado Bitcoin. As the top cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, Mercado Bitcoin has consistently demonstrated its leadership and innovation in the cryptocurrency landscape. This listing enhances TRX's global accessibility and represents the growing interest in blockchain technologies in Brazil. "

The inclusion of TRX on Mercado Bitcoin's platform is a testament to TRON’s growing global presence and Mercado Bitcoin's commitment to being at the forefront of the digital economy. As the exchange continues to broaden its offerings, such strategic collaboration is crucial in promoting the adoption and understanding of cryptocurrencies in Latin America and beyond. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from this evolving partnership.

This post is commissioned by TRON and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.